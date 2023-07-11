PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Families of the victims of the Parkland massacre are expected to continue visiting the site of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Tuesday.

The tours of the 1200 building, where the devastating shooting took place over five years ago, aim to provide the families with a sense of closure following the respective trials of the perpetrator and former school resource officer.

With all evidence from that day carefully preserved, the families are granted the opportunity to take home items that once belonged to their loved ones.

Once the visitation period concludes, discussions will be made to determine a date for the demolition of the building.

