PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - In an effort to provide closure and support healing, officials will be conducting private visits to the interior of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s 1200 building. The building holds significance as the location where a lone gunman tragically took the lives of 14 students and three staff members on Feb. 14, 2018.

The visits, set to take place over the next few days, were requested by the affected families and survivors and will be strictly private. Those who wish to see the crime scene before any changes are made will have the opportunity to be accompanied by representatives from the Broward State Attorney’s Office, advocates from Eagles’ Haven Wellness Center, law enforcement officials from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, and the liaison advocate for the Broward County School District.

This arrangement, specifically tailored for the 34 victims involved in the mass shooting prosecution, was established based on their explicit request and with the full cooperation of the Broward State Attorney’s Office, Broward Sheriff’s Office, and Broward School District.

The visits are scheduled to begin on Wednesday and are expected to conclude within the next couple of weeks.

After the victims and survivors have completed their visits, custody of the 1200 building will be promptly returned to the Broward County School District. The district will handle the process for all other staff members and former students who were present on the day of this tragic incident.

