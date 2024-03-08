POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have released the identities of a victim and suspect involved in a fatal workplace dispute that led to a deputy-involved shooting in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the shooting near the 3200 block of West Copans Road, at around 11:27 p.m. on Wednesday.

Once deputies arrived, detectives said, they encountered 59-year-old Rafael Molina armed after fatally shooting his co-worker, 42-year-old Warren Chambers.

“This armed individual had gotten into some type of — I don’t know if it was an argument or a dispute — but he actually shot and killed one of his co-workers,” said BSO spokesperson Veda Coleman-Wright.

Cellphone video showed responding deputies guided in by workers, and that’s when, investigators said, the shooter took aim at the deputies.

“At some point, he fired at deputies, and deputies returned fire,” said Coleman-Wright.

The gunshots could be heard on a cellphone video obtained by 7News.

Molina was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said three BSO deputies opened fire.

The shooting is currently under investigation by BSO’s Crime Scene, Homicide and Internal Affairs units, along with FDLE.

The three deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, following BSO policy, pending further investigation.

