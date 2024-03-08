FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One of the victims targeted by a group of burglars who were later arrested is speaking out after, he said, his Coral Springs home was broken into.

The victim, who spoke to 7News on Friday, said that his house was robbed because his wife is Asian.

“Her being the target, presumptively, she’s obviously a little bit more worried about that,” said the victim, who did not want to be identified.

The comments come days after Coral Springs Police arrested a group of bandits that, they said, targeted Asian homeowners because they thought they would have a lot of money in their homes.

Police believe the group committed at least 10 burglaries in Coral Springs over the last few weeks.

“This is a trend that we’ve seen in South Florida that has occurred more and more,” said Coral Springs Police Chief Bradley McKeone. “When they are at work, they are trying to go about their day to make a living, these individuals will break into their house or commit crimes against them.”

The seven burglars were arrested Wednesday after police began surveilling their movements in a joint operation between the Coral Springs Police Department, Broward Sheriff’s Office and Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators credited the relentless task force for making the arrest.

“They’re relentless. They work all hours of the day, seven days a week. They’re out there early in the morning, late at night, as you heard,” said McKeone, “and again, they’re gonna find you, and they’re going to catch you.”

Cellphone video captured by a neighbor of one of the victims shows the burglars stealing a safe from a home.

“They actually were unable to get into it, but they took the safe and stole the whole safe. It’s not a small object,” said the victim.

The victim said he wants his peace of mind back.

“Anytime there is an invasion of your personal space, it makes you feel a lot less safe. You know where you are, you have young kids, and they’re scared and worried,” he said.

Following their arrests, the suspects appeared in court and were charged with burglary and grand theft.

“Burglary, unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Count two is grand theft. Count three is criminal mischief over $1,000,” said the judge.

The seven suspects will remain behind bars until they get their immigration status sorted out.

