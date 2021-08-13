PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance footage of an armed robbery in Plantation in an effort to find the crooks responsible.

The armed robbery happened at the Best Value Food Store, in the area of Northwest 10th Court and 47th Avenue, just after midnight, Wednesday.

In the video, the victim could be seen bleeding from his white shirt, as he struggles with a crook, who appeared to have something around the victim’s neck.

Plantation Police have not said what was taken or detailed how severe the victim’s injuries were. They put out the footage for the public to help investigators identify the men.

The two men police have been searching for first appeared outside of the store before one of them headed inside, the video showed. The other subject could be seen waiting outside.

Then, the soon-to-be victim exited the market, and steps away, the two men jumped the victim, who had his back turned to them.

A man wearing red short could be seen aiming for the victim’s neck area. The other man, meanwhile, held a water bottle in his left hand and a pistol with his right.

Another surveillance camera captured the men spilling into the parking lot. Then, shots are appeared to be fired.

People could be seen watching in horror from their parked cars as the armed robbery takes place.

The drivers then waited for the right time to leave before they exited the parking lot.

As the bystanders exited, the struggle between the man and the crooks continued. The victim then could be seen breaking free from the robber and runs away.

The crook, who appeared to have something in his hands, then runs back toward the store.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

