OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A victim who was attacked at a South Florida theater after an altercation broke out involving movie seats is now speaking out. According to deputies, he asked a couple who were sitting in the wrong seats to move.

On Friday, the victim, who wanted to remain anonymous, shared several images of the injuries he sustained after he was beaten.

The victim, a disabled veteran, had a broken nose and received several stitches on his face.

“I’m now shocked, I got sucker punched, I couldn’t believe what happened,” the victim said. “People have no accountability anymore. They don’t have any courtesy or consideration or anything, and this guy doesn’t belong on the streets, he belongs behind bars.”

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Monday, July 10, shortly before 10 p.m., at the AMC Pompano Beach 18 movie theater at 2315 N. Federal Highway.

The victim bought VIP tickets, walked into his movie showing and let the couple who were sitting in his seats know that he purchased them.

After a brief exchange, the suspect began to punch the victim.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit detectives on Thursday released surveillance footage of the incident, seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the aggressor responsible.

As of Friday afternoon, the subject remains at large.

If you have any information on this incident or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

