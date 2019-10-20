Veterans return to FLL after Honor Flight to DC

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida nonprofit has once again honored heroes with a flight to our nation’s capital.

7News cameras captured several veterans receiving a warm welcome home after an Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C., Saturday.

Honor Flight South Florida flew veterans of World War II, the Korean conflict and Vietnam to the memorial erected in their honor.

The flights depart from FLL several times a year.

