Veteran BSO communications employee arrested on fraud, misconduct charges

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A longtime Broward Sheriff’s Office communications employee was arrested on charges of workers’ compensation fraud and official misconduct.

Forty-five-year-old Jennifer Blum was taken into custody at BSO’s Public Safety Building, Wednesday evening.

The agency said she lied about falling on the job and collected $1,300 in workers’ compensation.

In a statement, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony wrote, “It’s disappointing that we have to announce the arrest of one of our employees, but I made a commitment to Broward residents that BSO would be an agency of transparency and accountability.”

Blum began forking for BSO in January 2000. She has been suspended without pay.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.