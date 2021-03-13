Venezuelan community rallies in Sunrise, Weston amid relief over TPS designation

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - South Florida Venezuelans came together to take part in a rally held days after the Biden administration granted temporary legal residency to hundreds of thousands of people from the South American country.

7News cameras captured participants at the event outside Café Canela in Sunrise, Saturday afternoon.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., who held the rally and caravan, was seen posing for pictures outside the restaurant.

Participants celebrated a move by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas to designate temporary protected status back on Monday.

The designation will allow more than 300,000 people who are in the U.S. illegally to remain because of the humanitarian and economic crisis in Venezuela.

“Now they can work legally, they can have health insurance and have Social Security,” said Maria Antonietta Diaz, founder of the Venezuelan American Alliance.

Cameras also showed people taking part in a caravan through Weston as they cheered and waved Venezuelan flags.

Venezuelans living in the U.S. can apply for TPS, if they are eligible until Sept. 5.

