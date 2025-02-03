DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Venezuelan advocates gathered in Doral, Monday, to express frustration with the Trump administration’s decision to end temporary protective status for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans.

The advocacy organization held an emergency meeting outside El Arepazo Restaurant along with local Venezuelan leaders, one day after learning of the program’s fate.

“Enough with using Venezuelans as props and enough with all of these publicity stunts,” said Adelys Ferro, Co-Founder/Executive Director of Venezuelan-American Caucus.

“That is unacceptable. It’s unacceptable,” said political advocate Carlos Pereira.

The decision by the administration impacts roughly 300,000 Venezuelans who received the designation in 2023 and held it through April 2025. The decision removed a recent extension of the program putting those affected at risk of deportation in the next 60 days.

“It’s shameful. This decision from the Trump Administration,” said Alvaro Duran, a Venezuelan TPS holder.

Duran said he’s had TPS since 2021 and while this latest decision does not affect him, the same cannot be said for his family members.

“It’s not fair, this decision from the Trump Administration, because we are not gang members. We are Venezuelans. We are immigrants. We are not criminals,” he said.

That sentiment was reiterated at the press conference as the advocates said none of these people affected are bad people.

“Many have bought houses, have their whole lives already here and they are doing the right thing, helping the economy of cities like Doral where we are at right now. Like Miami,” said Ferro.

On Sunday, speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended the Trump administration’s decision to terminate TPS for thousands of Venezuelans.

“We are ending that extension of that program, adding some integrity back into it and this administration is evaluating all of our programs to make sure they truly are something that’s to the benefit of the United States, so that they’re not to the benefit of criminals,” she said.

The move comes as a one-two punch for Venezuelans who were already reeling from last week’s decision to rescind an 18-month extension of TPS, which was put in place under former President Joe Biden.

The extension was meant as a way to offer extended protections to millions who have fled the country due to its ongoing humanitarian crisis under its ruler Nicolas Maduro.

“Very irresponsible to put these Venezuelans out of status and deport to the Maduro regime. That is unacceptable,” said Pereira.

The Venezuelan-American Caucus is looking to take legal action to try and block the decision.

A second group of over 250,000 Venezuelans who have protection through September of this year are currently not affected.

