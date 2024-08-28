DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A vehicle was struck by a Brightline train in Dania Beach.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the the railroad tracks in the area of Northwest First Street and Northwest Fourth Avenue, at around 12:15 p.m., Wednesday.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed a heavily damaged SUV alongside the tracks as well as the front end of the Brightline train.

No injuries have been reported.

The roadway is closed at this time as authorities investigate.

