MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A vehicle plunged into a swimming pool in Margate, Tuesday afternoon.

Margate Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene, located in the area of 1400 NW 62nd Terrace, just after 12:15 p.m.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where a vehicle was seen in a residential swimming pool. The vehicle appeared to have veered off the road, hit a privacy fence and crashed through a screen, ending up in the pool.

According to officials, the driver was able to make it out safe and no injuries have been reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.