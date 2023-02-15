LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units are currently in the area of 3500 N.W. 21st St. in Lauderdale Lakes where a vehicle has struck multiple pedestrians.

This is an auto auction where people were lining up to enter the facility.

One person has been transported to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.

Two others victims suffered minor injuries.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.