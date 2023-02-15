LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to 3500 N.W. 21st St. in Lauderdale Lakes where a mini cooper struck multiple pedestrians after the vehicles brakes failed.

The accident happened after 9:30 a.m., where a live auto auction was happening.

Eight people in total were hurt, and two were transported to Broward Health Medical Center as trauma alerts.

Five others who complained of minor injuries were transported to Florida Medical Center.

One person was also hurt but refused transport.

7News has reached out to the business for more information.

