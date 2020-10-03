Vehicle heavily damaged after crash on southbound I-95 in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 95 Saturday morning.

The incident occurred on the southbound lanes between Hollywood Boulevard and Pembroke Road.

Crews responded to the scene and saw a car with major damage.

Lanes were blocked but have since opened back up.

The cause of the crash and the number of victims involved are currently unknown.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.