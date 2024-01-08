TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A vehicle was found submerged in a canal in Tamarac.

Coral Springs Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the downed vehicle Monday afternoon in the area of North University Drive and Southgate Boulevard.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as rescue crews and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies assessed the situation.

It is unclear how the car ended up in the water and if there is anyone inside.

No injuries were reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.