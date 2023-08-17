A vehicle fire on the Florida Turnpike has led to the closure of all southbound lanes in Miramar of the Florida Turnpike.

The blaze sparked at mile marker 41 due in the middle lane, at around 4:45 p.m., Thursday.

The fire has led to a complete closure of all southbound lanes, causing traffic disruptions along the Miami-Dade/Broward county line.

Officials urge drivers to seek alternative routes and expect delays.

