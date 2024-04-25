POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 95 has led to significant traffic delays, Thursday afternoon, with lane closures affecting the southbound traffic near Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach.

Live video from the scene near Atlantic Boulevard showed fire rescue crews actively addressing the blaze.

The express lanes appeared to get through, but all lanes were shutdown on South I-95 forcing drivers to get by on the right shoulder.

It is unclear if any injuries have been reported as a result of this incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.



