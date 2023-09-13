SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A vehicle fire on Florida’s Turnpike South brought traffic to a standstill, just before the Sunrise Boulevard exit.

On Wednesday morning, firefighters responded to a blaze on the turnpike which has since been put out. Delays on the highway are evident with traffic backed up all the way to Exit 67 at Coconut Creek Parkway.

As a result of the cleanup underway, three right lanes are blocked. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, no injuries were reported.

Motorists are strongly advised to avoid the affected area and seek alternative routes if possible. Delays are expected to persist until the situation is resolved and the roadway is reopened.

