TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to the scene of an accident where a vehicle crashed through a business wall.

Authorities rushed to the scene, located along the 7000 block of N. University Drive, around 3:15 p.m., Monday.

The crash impacted a storage room for the business, potentially causing chemical leaks, prompting concerns of a hazmat situation.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the blue pickup truck crashed into the the building.

The driver, a woman, was able to back the truck out of the building and was able to get out of the vehicle.

She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Several workers were evacuated as a precaution.

The hazmat crew gave the all-clear in regards to any danger at the scene.

