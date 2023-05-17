POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue and police officers were on the scene after a vehicle crashed into a Pompano Beach home.

According to officials, the driver swerved and lost control after they tried to avoid hitting a cat that was crossing the street on Northwest First Court near 27th Avenue.

Live video footage showed the damage to the property’s fence and house. The impact busted a hole through a bedroom inside the structure.

Police said no one inside the house was injured, but rescue crews administered first aid to someone in the car for minor injuries.

