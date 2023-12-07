PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police are on the scene of a vehicle crash, according to a post on X.

7SkyForce was overhead on Thursday morning and captured the crash from and aerial view.

According to officials, a Pincho Factory restaurant, located at 155 N Hiatus Road, was involved in a collision with a car.

No injuries have been reported, and traffic in the area remains unaffected, said police.

