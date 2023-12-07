PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver made a smashing entrance into a Pembroke Pines restaurant.

Pembroke Pines Police units responded to the scene of the crash at the Pincho Factory restaurant located at 155 N. Hiatus Road, Thursday morning.

7SkyForce on Thursday morning hovered above the shopping plaza and captured the white sedan involved involved in the incident.

Police said the driver hit the gas instead of the brake, which caused the big mess.

Coleen O’Brien, the manager of the restaurant, said she was inside when it happened.

“I came running out, down the hallway, and another coworker – I yelled, ‘Hey, I heard a big bang, and there’s someone [who] came through the window,” she said.

The car has since been removed from the interior of the establishment.

O’Brien said that the driver was shaken up but not seriously hurt.

She also said that the restaurant will likely remain closed for dine-in service for the rest of the day

No injuries were reported, and traffic in the area remained unaffected, police said.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.