DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A vehicle crashed into a mobile home in the Orange Blossom community of Davie, Tuesday evening.

Davie Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Southwest 66th Way and 44th Court.

Officials stated that the impact caused the trailer to become unstable and unlivable.

No injuries have been reported from the incident, and building officials have been notified.

American Red Cross assistance was offered to the residents but was declined.

