MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A vehicle crashed into home following a shooting in a Miramar neighborhood, police said.

The incident occurred in the area of Southwest 68th Avenue and 35th Court, Saturday night.

According to investigators, the victim was on his way to a liquor store when a dark vehicle started following him.

Detectives said the victim followed the vehicle that was following him, and two male subjects jumped out and started shooting at him.

He tried to drive away, but lost control and crashed into a nearby home.

There was damage to the vehicle from projectiles.

The homeowner spoke with 7News on Sunday.

“It freaked me out. I was nervous because I didn’t know, and then the neighbor came out and said there were shootings,” said the homeowner. “I said, ‘What?!’ And the police found a bunch of casings here.”

No one inside the home was injured, and neither was the driver.

As of Sunday night, police have not made any arrests.

