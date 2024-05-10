HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Fire Rescue responded to an accident where a vehicle struck a house.

The incident, which occurred Friday morning in the 6000 block of Mayo Street, involved a Nissan Altima crashing into the residence, causing damage to a window and the concrete below it.

Firefighters are currently assessing the house for any potential structural damage.

No injuries were reported in the accident.

