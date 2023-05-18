FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene of an accident where a vehicle crashed into a condominium unit, causing injuries to a man.

Officials said the incident occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m., Thursday. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene at the Bay Colony Club, located at 6529 Bay Club Drive in Fort Lauderdale, where damage to an enclosed patio can be seen.

Details are still unfolding, but preliminary information indicates that an SUV drove into an enclosed patio within the condominium complex. A man sitting inside the patio was injured with non-life-threating injuries and was transported to Broward Health North.

An inspector will check the condo for any structural damage.

