HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A vehicle crashed into a business in Hollywood, leaving one woman in critical condition.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday, 911 dispatchers received a call of a vehicle that had crashed into a business, called Wholesale Flooring Depot, in the area of Southwest 12th Avenue and Southwest 16th Street. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, Hollywood Fire Rescue and officers from the Hollywood Police Department responded to the scene.

According to BSO, the woman was believed to have traveled westbound on Sheridan Street at a high rate of speed, struck a sign and came to a rest against the building. Sharon Ciavitto, the business owner, said that this is not the first time something like this has happened.

“They came over the tracks, they were speeding,” said Ciavitto. “Went through the lawn. Went straight through and hit us. Every time, same thing. Broward County has to do something. Hollywood has to do something.”

Over the past three years, a car has crashed into her storefront and although she was able to fix the damages from the last two incident, she is unsure if she’ll be able to recover from this latest incident. Ciavitto said the first two crashes cost her a total of $2,000.

“Crazy, it’s nuts. It shouldn’t be. First there, then there, now in the middle,” said Ciavitto, as she pointed at the front of her business, the back of her business and the middle, indicating all of the instances a car crashed into the building.

Ciavatto said she is devastated, not only for the loss to her building and her business, but also for the driver. The woman who drove the 2014 gray Audi involved in the crash was transported to Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

“Well, at first, when I was speaking to the police, I said, ‘Oh, so was it another stolen car?’ The first two times it was a stolen car,” she said. “And then when they said, ‘No, it was a woman and she’s in critical condition.’ So, thank God it’s just a building, and I really feel bad for this woman who might not survive it.”

Around 5 a.m., a tow truck was seen at the location to haul the car out of the building. The crash caused significant damage, leaving a huge hole in the wall of the building and taking out an entire section of the building.

Video footage from the scene showed the car with a mangled hood and the concrete wall of the business completely destroyed.

According to fire rescue officials, a structural engineer was called to inspect the building and determined that it is not safe to enter.

Steven Deshazo, a man who witnessed the incident, described the scene as “something out of an action movie.”

“It just sounded like a wrecking ball going through a building,” he said. “We heard a really fast car going by, at least 100 miles an hour, or it sounded like it. Then we just heard this big loud noise and by the time we came here, all the police and paramedics had shown up.”

Anyone who would like to help Ciavitto’s business is encouraged to make their next flooring purchase at her establishment.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.