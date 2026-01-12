TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A vehicle came to a splashing stop in a Tamarac neighborhood.

7Skyforce hovered high above the scene near Northwest 81st Street and 91st Avenue, Monday evening.

Authorities shut down the bike lane running along the canal as dive teams worked to pull a man out of the submerged vehicle.

The driver was brought safely to shore and is expected to be OK.

It’s unclear what caused the car to veer off the roadway.

