HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A vehicle crashed into a business in Hollywood, leaving one woman in critical condition.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday, 911 dispatchers received a call of a vehicle that had crashed into a business, called Wholesale Flooring Depot, in the area of Southwest 12th Avenue and Southwest 16th Street. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, Hollywood Fire Rescue and officers from the Hollywood Police Department responded to the scene.

The business owner said that this is not the first time something like this has happened.

“They came over the tracks, they were speeding, said the business owner. “Went through the lawn. Went straight through and hit us. Every time, same thing. Broward County has to do something. Hollywood has to do something.”

Over the past three years, a car has crashed into her storefront and although she was able to fix the damages from the last two incident, she is unsure if she’ll be able to recover from this latest incident.

The driver of a 2014 gray Audi was transported to Memorial Hospital in critical condition. According to BSO, the woman was believed to have traveled westbound on Sheridan Street at a high rate of speed, struck a sign and came to a rest against the building.

Around 5 a.m., a tow truck was seen at the location to haul the car out of the building. The crash caused significant damage, leaving a huge hole in the wall of the building and taking out an entire section of the building.

Video footage from the scene showed the car with a mangled hood and the concrete wall of the business completely destroyed.

According to fire rescue officials, a structural engineer was called to inspect the building to determine whether it is safe to enter.

Steven Deshazo, a man who witnessed the incident, described the scene as “something out of an action movie.”

“It just sounded like a wrecking ball going through a building,” he said. “We heard a really fast car going by, at least 100 miles an hour, or it sounded like it. Then we just heard this big loud noise and by the time we came here, all the police and paramedics had shown up.”

Authorities have been contacted for more information on this incident.

