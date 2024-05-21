HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A vehicle crashed into a building near Sheridan Street and Dixie Highway in Hollywood.

Around 5 a.m. Tuesday, a tow truck was seen at the location to haul the car out of the building. The crash caused significant damage, leaving a huge hole in the wall of the building and taking out an entire section of the building.

The driver, a woman, was taken to the hospital, but her condition is currently unknown.

Video footage from the scene showed the car with a mangled hood and the concrete wall of the business completely destroyed. The affected business appeared to be a flooring wholesale depot.

One witness described the scene as “something out of an action movie.”

“It just sounded like a wrecking ball going through a building,” he said. “We heard a really fast car going by, at least 100 miles an hour, or it sounded like it. Then we just heard this big loud noise and by the time we came here, all the police and paramedics had shown up.”

Authorities have been contacted for more information on this incident.

