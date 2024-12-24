PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of a Pembroke Pines community are speaking out after several homes saw their inflatables and Christmas decorations smashed and broken by vandals in the wake of the holiday season.

Eric Mesa was one of the many residents who woke up to his inflatables vandalized.

“Same one here in the back,” said Eric. “This one’s brand new. This one’s literally three weeks old. Why? It’s just not necessary.”

A similar scene took place just before the holiday only blocks away, as another family’s camera captured what appeared to be the same individuals jumping on top of their decor.

“Once you start seeing multiple, it kind of goes from ‘just kids being kids’ to ‘alright, this is kind of alarming,'” said Ryan Mesa. “The things are expensive. People work hard, long hours to try and put in the most they can for these holidays.”

The group pulls up in a small, dark car after nightfall, destroys the inflatables, and quickly drives off while one of them records from the back seat.

“I think if you’re old enough to be driving around and doing these kinds of things, you’re probably too old to be participating in viral TikTok challenges,” said Ryan. “Grow up. Think beyond yourself for once.”

Several families have taken to apps like Ring and Nextdoor to share their own experiences.

Police told 7News they were able to track down the vandals and their car.

At least two of them are underage.

They are currently working with them and their parents to determine whether or not they will be facing any charges or citations.

