FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man went on a slashing spree at a boat and golf cart rental business in Fort Lauderdale, causing thousands of dollars of damage.

The business vandalism that caused close to $10,000 of serious revenue damage to Michael Binder, the owner of 100 Pro Boats Boat & Golf Cart Rentals in Fort Lauderdale.

The subject destroyed the golf carts, including their tires and upholstery, Tuesday night.

“For example, you see one rear tire, it just got stabbed,” said Binder.

The perpetrator was seen strolling into the business seen wearing flip-flops, as if he just came from the beach, at around 9 p.m.

Surveillance video captured the subject going to the parking lot of the business and stabbing the tires of each golf cart, starting with a red golf cart, then a white and a blue one in the end.

“He started stabbing the tires, really precise,” said Binder. “He walked out again; a minute later, he came back in.”

As he walked back again, the subject went behind the golf carts and slashed the seats.

“This is one seat row, and one of the big ones has three seat rows, so six seat cushions on every golf cart [were damaged],” said Binder.

According to Binder, replacing all four tires for three golf carts will cost him $1,500 for each cart. He said the vandal had this planned and knew exactly what he was doing.

“That was so straightforward — knife in the hand first — I mean, this was – this looks so much like in a movie, that it looked planned out,” said Binder. “I can’t believe this was random. Who would do that? Take a risk, 9:30 p.m., stores are open, the street is busy.”

Binder has since replaced some of the damage.

“That’s new tires with already the seat upholstery on this one,” said Binder.

He fixed the damage so he could rent out the golf carts and make up for the lost revenue that was caused by the incident.

Binder said the subject had a tattoo of an ankle bracelet on his left ankle.

If you have any information on this act of vandalism or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.