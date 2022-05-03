FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A vandal struck a Fort Lauderdale business.

A guy in a red hoodie was caught on camera pulling out a weight and threw it at a bike store.

After it bounced off a window, he threw it again and took off.

The damage was done at the shop along East Sunrise Boulevard.

If you have any information that could help, call Fort Lauderdale Police.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.