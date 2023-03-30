FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a utility worker who became briefly trapped in a muddy hole at a site in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the incident along Northwest 12th Place, Thursday afternoon.

The victim, a city of Fort Lauderdale employee, was working on installing new pipes underground when he fell into the hole and became stuck from the waist down.

“As our crews arrived, we found the worker trapped about waist deep in mud and water from an active hole,” said a FLFR Executive Chief Garret Pingol. “We’re not sure of the dynamics, exactly how he became trapped as of yet, whether he sunk into the hole or there was some small collapse around him.”

After about 15 minutes, the man was freed, covered in mud and water but OK.

“Things happen with the work,” he said after he was pulled to safety.

“Luckily, they were following their procedures. It wasn’t a hole that was too deep,” said Pingol.

An ambulance was brought to the scene in case the man needed medical attention, but he was not transported.

