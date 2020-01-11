Utah woman found dead in lake near Fort Lauderdale hotel

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a woman from Utah was found dead near a hotel in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the body of Kelly Glover was discovered Saturday morning in the lake near the Westin Fort Lauderdale, located at 400 Corporate Drive, where she was staying.

Detectives said Glover was in town for business purposes when she disappeared from the hotel, Thursday night.

The only surveillance footage of Glover shows her walking toward the exit stairs with no shoes on and holding a water bottle. Her wallet and cellphone were left in her room.

There is no footage of her outside the hotel.

Glover’s family had traveled to South Florida to search for her.

Police used dive teams, helicopters and search dogs to help locate her.

Hours before police located Glover’s body, her husband, Adam Bremer, broke down in tears as he spoke about the frantic search for her.

“We gotta find her. I need everybody’s prayers, and hopefully we can bring her home,” he said.

Detectives do not suspect foul play, as they continue to investigate.

The cause of death remains unknown.

