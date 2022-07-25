FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Navy ship pulled into its namesake city.

The USS Fort Lauderdale arrived at Port Everglades, Monday.

The amphibious warship weighs more than 7,000 tons and sits 12 stories high above the water.

The ship will be used to transport Marines, equipment and supplies.

After its commissioning in South Florida, the USS Fort Lauderdale will return to its home port of Norfolk, Virginia.

