LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A United States Postal Service worker is under arrest.

According to authorities, 48-year-old Sian Spencer, who has worked with the USPS for five years, sprayed a chemical irritant at three dogs while making his delivery route near the 1600 block of Northwest 51st Avenue, Jan. 2.

Surveillance video provided to detectives by the owner of the dogs reportedly shows Spencer approach the fence outside of his home and spray the animals with what they later identified as pepper spray. The dogs were seen barking at the fence just moments before it happened.

After reviewing the footage, officials determined the dogs, who were on the other side of the fence, posed no threat to Spencer at the time of the incident.

Spencer has been charged with three counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

