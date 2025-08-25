PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard is preparing to mark a major milestone.

Officials said they will offload more than 76,000 pounds of cocaine at Port Everglades on Monday morning, the biggest haul in the Coast Guard’s history.

On July 29, USCG crews offloaded nearly 10,000 pounds of cocaine, also at Port Everglades. That haul was said to be worth nearly $75 million.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.