PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The United States Coast Guard is highlighting some of their recent work out at sea.

Agents said they have stopped some smugglers in their tracks and seized their drug cargo.

In 11 recent drug busts in the Pacific Ocean, Coast Guard officials say 29 people have been arrested and they’ve confiscated nearly 13,000 pounds of cocaine and marijuana.

All of it was brought to Port Everglades.

Officials say the street value of the seized drugs is close to $95 million.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.