PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Coast Guard officials made history at Port Everglades Monday, offloading a staggering 76,000 pounds of cocaine in what is being hailed as the largest drug seizure in the agency’s history.

“Today we are witness to the largest drug offload in Coast Guard history[…] a total of 76, 140 pounds of illegal narcotics,” said Rear Admiral Adam Chamie.

Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton back in American waters after an operation spanning two months across the Pacific and Caribbean, including a seizure off the coast of Haiti two weeks ago, totaling a street value of $473 million.

“If you want to see in general what’s keeping America safe from drugs it’s this—it’s the work they’re doing out there every day, every night, 365, 24/7,” said Rear Admiral Chase Sargeant.

Authorities said the large haul was enough to wipe out the state’s population.

“The 61, 740 pounds of cocaine represent 23 million potentially lethal doses. That’s enough to fatally overdoes the entire population of the state of Florida. Think about that for a moment, enough cocaine to kill everyone in Florida,” said an official.

Officials said the majority of the drugs were connected to the cartels in Venezuela.

“Each of these interdictions impacts foreign terrorist organizations, the worst of the worst, where it hurts them the most is their wallets ,” said U.S. Attorney Greg Kehoe for the Middle District of Florida.

The Coast Guard along its federal partners pledges that operations like this one will continue if it means being the difference between keeping illicit drugs off of Florida’s streets.

