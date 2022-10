HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) is searching for a missing diver.

36-year-old Vitali Kremez went missing off the coast of Hollywood Beach after diving in the water.

He was last seen wearing a black wetsuit and scuba tank, Sunday afternoon.

The USCG said they would search through the night.

