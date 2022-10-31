HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing diver.
Crews spent Monday morning searching for Vitali Kremez. Officials said the 36-year-old went missing off the coast of Hollywood Beach after diving in the water, Sunday afternoon.
He was last seen wearing a black wetsuit and scuba tank.
USCG crews searched through the night and continued their efforts throughout the morning.
Officials urge anyone with information about Kremez’s whereabouts to call USCG Section Miami at 305-535-4472.
