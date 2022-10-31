HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing diver.

Crews spent Monday morning searching for Vitali Kremez. Officials said the 36-year-old went missing off the coast of Hollywood Beach after diving in the water, Sunday afternoon.

He was last seen wearing a black wetsuit and scuba tank.

USCG crews searched through the night and continued their efforts throughout the morning.

#UPDATE 2: @USCG air and surface assets continue searches for Vitali Kremez. — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) October 31, 2022

Officials urge anyone with information about Kremez’s whereabouts to call USCG Section Miami at 305-535-4472.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.