PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The United States Coast Guard said it offloaded nearly 30,000 pounds of cocaine at Port Everglades.

The offloading occurred Thursday after the drugs were seized in four interdictions in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $211 million.

