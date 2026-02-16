PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - Several bricks of illegal drugs were seized at sea.

The United States Coast Guard announced the offloading of almost 18,000 pounds of cocaine in Port Everglades on Friday.

Officials said the drugs were found on four different vessels in the eastern Pacific Ocean in January.

The Coast Guard says the drugs were worth over $133 million.

