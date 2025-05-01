FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Navy Blue Angels jets were seen flying over the South Florida skies ahead of this weekend’s Air Dot Show Fort Lauderdale.

7Skyforce captured the jets practicing their moves over Fort Lauderdale Beach, Thursday.

The Blue Angels are the event’s headliners, and several F-18 Super Hornets were seen flying above the beach during their practice run.

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jack Kielty, the number two pilot of the 2025 Blue Angels, told 7News about what he’s hoping to accomplish this weekend.

“Our job is to inspire excellence, and if I get the opportunity, or have an effect, positively, on any one person, then this weekend was mission accomplished,” he said.

Kielty added the Blue Angels will be debuting a new trick for the fans watching below.

“There is one new maneuver this year. It’s called the Delta Aileron Roll and it’s essentially six airplanes, 200 feet, and we’ll all roll 360 degrees in unison,” he said.

Sami Khup, an aviation enthusiast, said he was visiting South Florida for work when he heard about the practice flights on the beach.

“I’ve been watching the news, actually, and this is why I came over to the beach. I heard they’re doing the show,” he said.

Khup said he knows the pilots will put on a great show.

“They’re great pilots. You know, I heard a lot about them. It’s pretty awesome,” he said.

The weekend will be filled with several pilots performing several high-flying tricks.

The Blue Angels will soar the skies alongside F-22 Raptors and F-15 Eagles.

“It’s the Blue Angels, so you can’t miss the show,” said Khup.

The show, part of the 2025 Air Dot Show Tour, will take place Saturday and Sunday starting at 11:45 a.m. For more information, click here.

The event will also bring road closures and congestion on the roads. For more information on road closures, click here.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.