HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a search at sea for a missing man.

The U.S. Coast Guard was looking for 67-year old Howard Sal, Friday.

On Thursday, Sal was last seen free diving in Hollywood Beach.

He was wearing a black wetsuit and using a white paddleboard.

Anyone with information should call police.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.