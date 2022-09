FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog that was trapped in a canal was rescued by members of the U.S. Coast Guard.

The incident happened near Hot Water Canal at around 1 p.m., Saturday.

The dog, called Bunny, did not lose her tags while she was in the water and was safely reunited with her owner.

It is unclear how Bunny fell into the water.

