PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The United States Coast Guard offloaded all the big busts they’ve seized at sea recently, totaling a price tag in the hundreds of millions.

The US Coast Guard, alongside US Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel, was present during a press conference Wednesday at Port Everglades, where they highlighted an offload of over 48,400 pounds of illicit narcotics.

Officials say the busts come after a major drug operation off the Pacific Coast that has spanned months.

The crew of US Coast Guard Cutter James was seen unloading the narcotics, mostly cocaine and marijuana, worth more than $509 million.

During the press release, officials discussed the results of the crews of US Coast Guard Cutters James Interdiction at Sea, part of the government’s counter-drug operations in the Eastern Pacific Coast.

“We believe two cartels, CJ and G in Sinaloa, were heavily tied to these shipments,” said US Attorney General Pam Bondi. “This is a major blow to their financial operations and their efforts to distribute drugs throughout our country.”

“There is no lethal force on planet Earth that is responsible for an overdose death of an American citizen every seven minutes more so than these federal terrorist organizations,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “Foreign terrorist organizations.”

“It means 154 lives saved directly from cocaine-related overdose deaths in this country. It means that there are almost 11,000 fewer new cocaine users that are going to be getting access to the drugs. It means that we saved at least $16.5 million on costs related to inmate care and healthcare for people afflicted with these drugs,” said US Coast Guard Vice Admiral Commander Nathan Moore.

11 defendants who, officials say, are connected to the cartels and are now being charged. Their prosecutions are set to take place in the middle district of Florida.

The Trump administration has promised more joint operations like these will continue off the Pacific Coast.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.