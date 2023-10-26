PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded nearly half a billion dollars worth of drugs at a South Florida port.

7News cameras captured the Coast Guard as they unloaded the drugs at Port Everglades, Thursday morning.

“Almost everyone has been touched by the scourge of illegal drugs in the United States, who knows someone who’s been impacted,” said USCG Vice Admiral Kevin Lunday.

According to officials, the drugs were seized over the past four months on the USCGC James, a Legend-class cutter, and the Coast Guard’s partnering agencies. The drugs were intercepted in the eastern Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea.

“It’s a very complex process, as you can imagine,” said USCG Capt. Donald Terkanian. “Generally, we like to sneak up on these folks. The element of surprise is our advantage.”

It was a total of 13 interdictions that were seized.

“What’s gong on here today is about much more than a drug offload; this is about U.S. national security,” Lunday said.

The captured contraband will be destroyed by officials.

